Brogdon accumulated 16 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 104-96 loss to Chicago.

Brogdon returned to the hardwood after a one-game absence, and while his shooting numbers evidenced some rust, his overall stat line was decent, as he continues to make an impact in a starting role in a rebuilding Portland roster. His long-term upside will ultimately depend on whether he's traded before the deadline, but as of now, he's putting up quality numbers while holding a prominent role on offense for the Trail Blazers. He's averaging 20.3 points per game across his last six appearances as a starter.