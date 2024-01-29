Brogdon (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Bulls, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Brogdon missed Friday's game due to a right knee contusion, but he will return to the lineup Sunday after missing just one game. Brogdon holds averages of 21.2 points, 6.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 35.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
