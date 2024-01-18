Brogdon (groin) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Brooklyn, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Brogdon has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday after missing Portland's previous game with right groin soreness. Brogdon is averaging 7.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.8 minutes across his last five appearances.
