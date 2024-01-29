Brogdon is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers due to a right knee contusion.

Brogdon didn't play Friday due to the knee injury but returned to action Sunday, posting 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes. If he's sidelined again, Scoot Henderson would be a likely candidate to join the starting lineup, while Rayan Rupert may crack the rotation.