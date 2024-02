Brogdon is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a right knee contusion.

Brogdon is a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign, and his availability will likely be a game-time decision. The veteran point guard has appeared in nine of Portland's last 10 games, scoring in double figures in each appearance while averaging 19.0 points, 6.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game.