Brogdon is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns due to right adductor soreness.
Brogdon was a late scratch for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to rest purposes, but he returned to action Friday. However, he's dealing with an adductor injury Sunday and was added to the injury report less than two hours before tipoff. If Brogdon sits, Scoot Henderson could see additional playing time for the Trail Blazers.
