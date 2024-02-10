Brogdon (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Brogdon recently shook a nagging knee issue, but he missed Thursday's game with this same illness. Portland will be hoping the veteran can give it a go, as Scoot Henderson (foot) is questionable and Anfernee Simons (ankle) has been ruled out.
