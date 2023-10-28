Brogdon notched 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 102-97 loss to Orlando.

With Anfernee Simons (thumb) sidelined for four to six weeks, Brogdon's fantasy stock is bound to go up. He was excellent in the season opener, and his 31 minutes during Simons' absence is a clear indicator of increased output. Typically, Sharpe would be the first man off the bench, but that role is now in Brogdon's hands. After a cloudy initial outlook, Brogdon will be a solid waiver wire target for teams in need of backcourt support.