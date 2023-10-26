Brogdon closed with 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to the Clippers.

The Trail Blazers intend to give Scoot Henderson every opportunity to succeed as the team's floor general, but Brogdon was brought in to provide support at the position, and it will be no surprise to see Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe step in to provide some punch in the second unit. Brogdon was a direct replacement for Henderson in the first half, but they shared time on the floor in the third and fourth quarter. The usage is a good sign that the Blazers will utilize Brogdon as an off-guard option as well, which will give him more viability as a fantasy target.