Brogdon isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Brogdon will be replaced by Anfernee Simons in the starting lineup Wednesday. Brogdon is averaging 10.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 24.4 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.
