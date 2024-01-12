Brogdon (rest) isn't listed on Portland's injury report ahead of Friday's game versus Minnesota.

Brogdon was a late scratch ahead of Thursday's game versus the Thunder due to rest purposes, but he'll return to action for the second half of Portland's back-to-back set. With Shaedon Sharpe (adductor) out, Brogdon should lead the second unit. Over his last 11 appearances (six starts), Brogdon has averaged 13.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.