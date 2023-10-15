Brogdon (rest) is out for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Brogdon has yet to make his preseason debut for the Blazers. His next chance to play will come against the Suns, but Brogdon is more likely to be traded than to be part of Portland's 2023-24 plans.
