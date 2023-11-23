Brogdon will be on a minutes restriction for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Despite Scoot Henderson returning to action against Utah, Brogdon is expected to remain in the starting lineup. Due to Wednesday's contest being on the second leg of a back-to-back, Brogdon will likely play around the 25 minutes he logged against Phoenix.
