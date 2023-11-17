Brogdon (hamstring) will not play in Friday's game against the Lakers.
This will be the fourth game in a row on the sidelines for Brogdon. His next chance to play will be Sunday against the Thunder. Skylar Mays will continue to handle the playmaking responsibilities in the meantime.
