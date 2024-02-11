Brogdon (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Brogdon hasn't seen the floor since Feb. 2, as he had a knee issue prior to this illness. The good news for Portland is that Brogdon will have until Tuesday's game against Minnesota to heal up. With Scoot Henderson (foot) out as well, Ashton Hagans could get another extended look after playing 28 minutes against the Pistons on Thursday.