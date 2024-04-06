Brogdon (elbow) will not play Sunday against the Celtics.
This will be the 29th game in a row on the sidelines for Brogdon. With Portland having nothing to play for, Brogdon's season could be over.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Will remain sidelined Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't play against Charlotte•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Still out•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Hopeful to play again this season•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out for Friday•