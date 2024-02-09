Brogdon (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Brogdon was a late addition to the injury report with an illness, and unfortunately, he won't be able to gut it out. Anfernee Simons and Matisse Thybulle should get all the run they can handle Thursday evening. Brogdon's next chance to play will come Saturday against New Orleans.