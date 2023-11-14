Brogdon (hamstring) will not play Tuesday against Utah.
Brogdon will miss his second consecutive game due to a left hamstring strain. Portland will be banged up entering a back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday, as Scoot Henderson (ankle) and Anfernee Simons (thumb) are also inactive.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Exits with hamstring strain•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Posts double-double in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Pours in 24 points in start•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Will start at point guard•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Big night off bench•