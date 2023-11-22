Brogdon ended with 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and five assists across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 loss to the Suns.

Portland got a major piece of their roster back in Brogdon, who figures to stay in the starting lineup while Scoot Henderson (ankle) undergoes reconditioning in the G League. The team will also be without Anfernee Simons (thumb) for at least a few more weeks, so the former Boston Celtic will receive maximum opportunity heading into 2024.