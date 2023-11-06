Brogdon closed Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Grizzlies with 18 points (6-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

Brogdon started a second consecutive game Sunday with Scoot Henderson (ankle) sidelined once again, and he posted a second straight double-double. Brogdon has scored in double figures in every appearance this season and is averaging 19.0 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game. However, he'll likely have less upside once Henderson is cleared to return.