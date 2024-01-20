Brogdon closed Friday's 118-115 win over Indiana with 30 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes.

Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points in this upset win over the Pacers, and the veteran floor general continues to produce for the Blazers regardless of whether he plays off the bench or in the starting lineup. Brogdon has scored 20 or more points nine times in 2023-24, with seven of those outings coming when he's deployed in a starting role. However, he has started in just three of his eight appearances this month.