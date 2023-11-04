Brogdon closed Friday's 115-113 overtime win over the Grizzlies with 24 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 44 minutes.

Brogdon was already a prolific contributor off the bench, but Scoot Henderson's (ankle) injury earned him his first appearance in Portland's starting lineup. Brogdon was on the court for the majority of the game alongside Shaedon Sharpe and Jerami Grant, but the thin rotation didn't seem to effect an of them. The former Boston Celtic will serve as a suitable fantasy option regardless of his status in the rotation.