Brogdon is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to a right knee contusion.
Brogdon wasn't on the initial injury report, but now he's considered day-to-day. If he's unable to suit up against the Spurs, Anfernee Simons could soak up a lot of usage with Scoot Henderson possibly picking up a significant amount of minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Thrives in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Posts season-high scoring mark•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Drops 16 points in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Enters first unit•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Good to go•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Iffy against Brooklyn•