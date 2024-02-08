Watch Now:

Brogdon is questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit due to an illness.

Brogdon was unavailable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a right knee contusion and wasn't on the initial report for Thursday's matchup, but he's dealing with an illness a few hours before tipoff. If he's unavailable, Scoot Henderson (foot) and Anfernee Simons are candidates to see increased playing time.

More News