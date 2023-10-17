Brogdon (rest) is inactive for Monday's preseason game against the Suns.
Brogdon completes the 2023 preseason without logging a minute for the Trail Blazers. The 30-year-old is a candidate to suit up for Portland at some point in the regular season, but likely only as a means to buoy his trade value.
