Brogdon (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Brogdon hasn't played since Feb. 2 due to right elbow tendinitis. He can still be considered week-to-week, barring another update. The Trail Blazers announced the veteran was making good progress at the end of February, but he doesn't have a clear return timeline.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Progressing, but still no timeline•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out two-plus weeks with elbow issue•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out for Thursday•