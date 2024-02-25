Brogdon (elbow) won't play Sunday against the Hornets.
Brogdon has been sidelined since Feb. 2. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated Sunday, but it remains to be seen if Portland will provide an update at that time. The veteran's next chance to play is Tuesday against Miami, but he seems doubtful at best.
