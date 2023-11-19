Brogdon (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City.
Brogdon is set to miss a fifth straight game due to a nagging hamstring injury. His next chance to play will come against the Suns on Tuesday. Skylar Mays will continue to handle the playmaking responsibilities in the meantime with Scoot Henderson (ankle) out as well.
