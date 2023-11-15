Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Brogdon will miss a third straight game Wednesday due to a left hamstring strain. With Scoot Henderson (ankle) and Anfernee Simons (thumb) also inactive, the Trail Blazers' backcourt will be shorthanded again. Skylar Mays has excelled in an increased role recently, averaging 13.0 points and 11.0 assists per game in Brodgon's absence.