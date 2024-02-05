Brogdon (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Brogdon was a late addition to Sunday's injury report due to a right knee contusion, and he'll be unable to suit up against Denver. He'll have a few days to rest before the Trail Blazers take on the Pistons on Thursday, but Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons could see increased run Sunday. Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray will take on starting roles since Brogdon and Jerami Grant (back) have been ruled out.