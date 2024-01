Brogdon (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Brogdon was deemed questionable just under two hours before Sunday's tipoff, but he was ruled out shortly after. The Trail Blazers are dealing with multiple absences against Phoenix, so Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Toumani Camara should see plenty of run Sunday.