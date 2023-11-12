Brogdon (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Lakers.
Brogdon left Wednesday's matchup against Sacramento with a left hamstring strain, and the injury will force him to miss at least one additional contest. Skylar Mays and Shaedon Sharpe should see more opportunities in the backcourt as a result, especially with Scoot Henderson (ankle) and Anfernee Simons (thumb) also sidelined.
