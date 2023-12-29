Brogdon ended with 29 points (10-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 loss to the Spurs.

Getting his fourth straight start with both Anfernee Simons (illness) and Shaedon Sharpe (thigh) unavailable, Brogdon set new season highs in scoring and made three-pointers. The veteran guard has been in and out of the starting five this season for the rebuilding Trail Blazers, which has left his production inconsistent, but Brogdon is on a heater right now, averaging 21.7 points, 8.0 assists, 5.7 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.3 steals over the last three games.