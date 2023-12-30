Brogdon had 27 points (9-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 134-128 victory over San Antonio.

It's not a secret that Brogdon is not part of the Trail Blazers' long-term plans, but the veteran floor general is playing his role to perfection and boosting his trade value in order to be traded to a contender closer to the deadline. Brogdon has been playing well and has delivered solid numbers in recent games, hitting the 20-point mark in his last two appearances and scoring over 15 points in his last four starts. He should remain a decent fantasy asset in all formats as long as he remains in the starting unit going forward.