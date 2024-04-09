Brogdon (elbow) won't play Tuesday against the Pelicans.
Brogdon hasn't seen any action since Feb. 2 due to a right elbow injury. He has only a few more chances to return this year, as the regular season is set to conclude April 14 against Sacramento.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Will remain sidelined Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't play against Charlotte•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Still out•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Hopeful to play again this season•