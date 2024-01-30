Brogdon amassed 24 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 130-104 victory over the 76ers.

Brogdon enjoyed a solid night of shooting in the decisive win, showing no ill effects from a knee injury that rendered him questionable over the weekend. The Trail Blazers looked great with most of the lineup healthy, and they took advantage of a short-handed Philly squad that played without Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (ankle).