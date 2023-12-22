Brogdon will move into the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Shaedon Sharpe (groin) is sitting out Thursday, but he's considered day-to-day going forward. Brogdon has made 10 starts this season with averages of 16.4 points, 6.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.9 three-pointers.