Brogdon racked up 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 134-110 loss to the Lakers.

Brogdon picked up a third straight start and led all players in Sunday's contest in assists. After he saw his playing time trend down upon moving to the bench earlier this month, Brogdon has put himself back into must-roster territory in the majority of fantasy leagues since supplanting Scoot Henderson as Portland's starting point guard. Over his most recent three starts, Brogdon is averaging 23.0 points (on 48.9 percent shooting from the field), 7.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 33.3 minutes.