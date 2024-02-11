Brogdon is dealing with right elbow tendonitis and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Brogdon has missed time recently due to a knee injury as well as an illness, but the resurfacing of elbow troubles is a concerning development after Brogdon's elbow/forearm tendons were damaged to the point of the Clippers failing his physical in a nixed trade last offseason. Brogdon played through a partial tear in his right elbow during the Celtics' playoff run last season, but he opted to heal without surgery. He has provided strong play for Portland this season, averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists while connecting on 41.2 percent of his threes. Brogdon's recovery is a storyline to monitor in a Portland backcourt that will likely be without Shaedon Sharpe (core muscle surgery) for the remainder of the season.