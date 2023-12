Brogdon closed with 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, 12 assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-106 loss to Golden State.

Brogdon led all players in Saturday's contest in assists while recording a team-high-tying steals mark and ending as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a double-double showing. Brogdon tied a season-high in assists, a mark he last posted Nov. 26 against Milwaukee. Brogdon now has five double-doubles on the season.