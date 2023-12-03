Brogdon finished with 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 118-113 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Brogdon matched Shaedon Sharpe with a team-high 25-point effort, and his wealth of experience is currently giving him the edge over Scoot Henderson, who continues to work his way back from injury. Although the team handed Henderson the keys to begin the season, Brogdon was added to provide much-needed experience during the rebuild. His acquisition has paid off, as the loss of Henderson and Anfernee Simons (thumb) opened the door for the former Boston standout. Simons' return will reshuffle the lineup somewhat, but Brogdon's fantasy value should remain high through mid-December.