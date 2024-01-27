Brogdon (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Spurs.

Brogdon was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, but Portland will hold the veteran out for Friday's contest. This puts his status for Sunday's game against Chicago in jeopardy. With Brogdon sidelined, it's likely that Scoot Henderson will have more opportunities to impress, while Anfernee Simons is likely to see more usage.