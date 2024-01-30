Brogdon (knee) is active Monday against Philadelphia, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Brogdon did not play in Friday's loss to San Antonio due to a right knee contusion, which is the same injury designation he carried Monday, but he is officially active after logging a 38-minute workload in the front half of Portland's back-to-back Sunday. Anfernee Simons joins him in the starting backcourt Monday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Iffy for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Goes for 16 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Good to go•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Deemed questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable for Friday•