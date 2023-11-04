Brogdon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Brogdon will start at point guard with Scoot Henderson (ankle) out, and he will play in the backcourt alongside Shaedon Sharpe, who has been upgraded to available due to a thumb injury. Brogdon is averaging 18.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game off the bench this season.