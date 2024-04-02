Brogdon (elbow) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets.
Brogdon's absence streak will extend to 27 games Wednesday while dealing with a right elbow injury. At this point, it is unclear if the 30-year-old guard will suit up again in 2023-24.
