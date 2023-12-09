Brogdon (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Mavericks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Brogdon was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update and will likely be day-to-day going forward. Consider him questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers. With Brogdon out, Portland will shift Anfernee Simons over to point guard with Matisse Thybulle drawing the start on the wings next to Shaedon Sharpe and Toumani Camara.