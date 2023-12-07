Brogdon has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's tilt due to right knee soreness.

Brogdon exited the contest late in the first half and went back to the locker room with what we know now is right knee discomfort. He'll finish the contest scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with two assists and a rebound over 13 minutes. In his absence, Scoot Henderson and Matisse Thybulle are likely to see more action. Brogdon's next chance to play will come Friday against Dallas.