Brogdon (left hamstring strain) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Kings, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Brogdon drew another start Wednesday but will have his outing cut short after sustaining a strained left hamstring. He'll finish the contest with five points, a rebound and an assist over five minutes. Expect a mix of Skylar Mays and Shaedon Sharp at the point guard spot while rookie Rayan Rupert could crack the rotation. Brogdon's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Lakers.