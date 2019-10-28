Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Across the board production Sunday

Hezonja ended with four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 victory over Dallas.

Hezonja played 24 minutes off the bench Sunday but could be in for a small boost moving forward. Zach Collins (shoulder) was forced to leave the game and looks set to miss at least a couple of games. While there is no direct beneficiary, Hezonja makes the most sense as a potential flyer. He has put up standard league numbers in the past, especially when given additional playing time.