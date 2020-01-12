Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Available Saturday
Hezonja (back) is available to play Saturday against the Bucks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Hezonja was considered questionable due to a lower back bruise, but he'll be able to play through the injury Saturday. The 24-year-old is averaging only 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 11.0 minutes over the last two games, but the absence of Hassan Whiteside (illness) could result in a larger workload.
